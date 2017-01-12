WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - - A Wilton Manors doctor was arrested, Wednesday, after allegedly distributing methamphetamine to his patients.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Dr. Dominic Riganotti was arrested in Wilton Manors along with his medical assistant, Jacquelin Fernandez, who was arrested in Coral Springs.

Riganotti was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and intent to distribute.

Fernandez was arrested for illegally distributing prescription medication from her home. Police said Fernandez was using her daughter, a minor, to help distribute the prescription drugs

The investigation lasted for six months.

