Police distribute fliers for tips on college basketball player’s murder in Overtown

MIAMI (WSVN) - A college basketball player with a bright future was shot and killed while visiting family in Overtown.

Police are searching for the person who gunned down the victim, Malcolm E. Nicholas III on Sunday evening near Northwest Fifth Avenue and 17th Street. Officials are now going door-to-door to ask questions and are handing out fliers in the hopes of gaining some information on this fatal shooting.

“He didn’t know he would be taking his last footsteps, his last breath of life,” said Miami High’s men’s basketball coach, Javorie Wilson. “That’s pretty heartbreaking, and it’s caught everybody by surprise.”

Wilson knew Nicholas when he was 6 years old. He coached with the victim’s father and soon became a family friend and mentor.

He watched as Nicholas became a basketball superstar on the court.

On a trip home to Miami this past weekend, Nicholas was shot multiple times in Overtown, where his grandmother lived.

The 19-year-old was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital but did not survive.

He was a former student athlete at Miami Senior High School where his father worked and was in town from Tennessee.

Nicholas was attending Believe Sports Academy to better his skills. Loved ones told 7News that multiple Division I schools were showing interest in him.

“We cherish our own, our community of Overtown,” Wilson said. “We’re always thirsty and looking for those positive influences to where we can show our youth [that] this is the way to go. We thought he was going to be the next one to do that.”

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

