Police detain subjects, find car related to Miami armed carjacking

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have detained two subjects after a woman was carjacked in Miami.

Just before 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, Miami-Dade Police recovered a vehicle near Northwest 68th Terrace and 17th Avenue. Two subjects were also detained for questioning. The status of a third subject, also believed to be involved, remains unknown.

According to the victim, three male subjects approached her while she sat in her car outside of her cousin’s house, located near Northwest 13th Avenue and 57th Street, late Tuesday morning. She said she saw the group pointing at her before they headed her way.

The victim locked her car, but then she said, the subjects pulled out at least two guns and held them against the glass. She then got out of her car.

“He just was like, ‘Give me the car. Open the door. Open the door,’ and he was like, ‘Give me the money. Give me the money,'” the victim said as her voice cracked. “I’m like, ‘My purse’s in the back seat, just get it. Just get it.'”

“I gave them everything, I gave them everything he wanted, and I’m just like, ‘Don’t shoot me,’ and I got out the car, and I walked away from the car,” the victim said.

The group then got into the car and sped off.

At the time of the carjacking, the victim was bringing coffee to her cousin, Nikki Horne, who was home with a baby.

“We need to pray more. These kids are really out of hand,” Horne said. “For this to happen, 10 o’clock in the morning.”

If you have any information on this armed carjacking, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

