Police deny rumors of sniper after stray bullet kills woman in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a shooter after a stray bullet killed a woman in Miami Gardens.

Alicia Roundtree, a 42-year-old mother of three, was driving alone in her car at Northwest 183rd Street when she was shot, Saturday night.

Police found her car after it crashed in the area of a parking lot near 27th Avenue.

Roundtree was rushed to a hospital and later died.

Police are now trying to ease fears that a sniper was responsible for Roundtree’s death.

Social media posts said to be from Roundtree’s family friend claimed that the shots that killed Roundtree came from a random shooter targeting cars in the area.

Miami Gardens Police Department held a news conference to shed light on the situation, Monday.

“There were numerous social media posts recently indicating that there’s a sniper out there between the area of 183rd Street and between 22nd Avenue and 27th Avenue,” said Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt. “There’s no facts to indicate that there’s a sniper out there shooting at random people. So when people are putting false information out there, baseless facts, things that they don’t have anything to substantiate it — it’s very frustrating.”

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.