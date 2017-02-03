Police: Cutler Bay schoolteacher accused of sexual act with teen

CUTLER BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — Miami-Dade Police have arrested a Cutler Bay Senior High school teacher after he was accused of engaging in a sexual act with a teenage boy.

Police have arrested Bernardo Osorio, Friday, after he was charged with engaging in a sexual act with a familial child.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools released a statement which reads:

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools takes every precaution to safeguard the children in our care. The employee was taken into custody by Miami Dade Schools Police for having an inappropriate relationship with a minor is no longer employed by M-DCPS and is prohibited from seeking future employment with the school district. The allegations made against the employee are unacceptable and inexcusable and the school district will not tolerate such behavior.”

Osorio is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.