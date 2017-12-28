Police cruiser struck in hit-and-run crash on I-95

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a driver responsible for a hit and run crash involving a police cruiser.

7Skyforce flew over the scene Thursday morning along the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 south of the Northwest 119th Street exit. According to Miami-Dade Police, this was a multi-vehicle crash involving one of their police cruisers just before 7:30 a.m.

Police said the vehicle that caused the crash struck another vehicle which then hit the cruiser. According to authorities, the Miami-Dade officer’s car was side-swiped by the truck.

The cruiser reportedly rolled into the bushes, but the officer was unscathed.

The driver responsible for the crash attempted to leave the scene and caused a second crash, police said. Eventually, the driver fled both scenes.

Police said the car they are looking for is a dark-colored, four-door sedan with heavy front-end and rear-end damage.

