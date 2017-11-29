Police cruiser involved in fiery crash in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating an overnight police involved crash in North Miami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the fiery crash, along Northeast 135th Street and Biscayne Boulevard, at around 3 a.m., Monday.

According to officials, a driver rear ended a police officer that was stopped at a traffic light. The impact was so strong that the vehicle caught fire.

A woman was transported to Aventura Hospital with serious head injuries. Police have not yet confirmed if she was the driver involved in the crash.

The officer involved was checked out and is expected to be OK.

As a result Biscayne Boulevard is shut down north and southbound near 135th Street as police continue to investigate.

