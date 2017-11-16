Police take man into custody after cross-county chase

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a man into custody who bailed out of a vehicle that may have been stolen.

Pembroke Pines Police chased a vehicle, Thursday, that may have been stolen. The driver then bailed out of the car.

The chase began in Pembroke Pines, took police near the Hard Rock Stadium and then into Opa-locka.

Police surrounded the man and taken him into custody just after 1 p.m., but it remains unclear whether the man was by himself.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.