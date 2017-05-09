Police continue year-long search for Hialeah teen

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A year has passed and police continue to look for a teen missing from Hialeah.

A search is underway for 17-year-old Jorge Gonzales, who went missing on May 9, 2016.

Gonzales stands 5 feet and 4 inches and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Jorge’s whereabouts is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Hialeah Police Department at 305-687-2525.

