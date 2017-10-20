Police continue search for missing Miami Gardens man

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police continue searching for a missing Miami Gardens man, Friday.

According to Miami Gardens Police, 75-year-old Virgile Richard was seen Thursday, but he remains missing. He stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and may be wearing a gray T-shirt with black pants.

Family members said Richard only speaks Creole and also suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia.

If you see Richard, please call police.

