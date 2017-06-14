Police continue search for missing Marathon man

Police are on the lookout for a man who’s been missing for months.

Seventy-two-year-old Albert Bosco vanished from Marathon without a trace.

He hasn’t been seen or heard from since his daughter reported him missing in September.

Detectives said they found the boat he lived on but no sign of Bosco.

Anyone who has seen Bosco is urged to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 305-289-2351.

