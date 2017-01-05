Police confirm no body cam footage in fatal police-involved shooting

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Witnesses and law enforcement have conflicting stories of what happened during a police-involved shooting that killed a 21-year-old man.

According to Miami-Dade Police, there is no body camera or dash cam video from officials in regards to this incident, and friends and family of the subject want to know why.

7News spoke with Police Union President John Rivera, Thursday afternoon. He said the officer had no choice but to shoot 21-year-old Jamar Rollins, Friday.

According to Rivera, Rollins pointed a gun at law enforcement after he was pulled over for driving erratically that Friday.

Police officials confirmed that officers Andrew Garcia and Jesus Coto returned to work on Thursday after they were on administrative leave due to that shooting.

Friends of Rollins are questioning why the officers were not wearing body cameras, but Rivera said because those officers work in investigations, they did not have body cameras assigned to them.

“These guys don’t carry cameras, and we still don’t have enough cameras for every officer, either,” Rivera said, “so you are going to have situations where officers are not going to be wearing cameras.”

Witnesses who spoke with 7News have said on-camera that they saw Rollins with his hands in the air when he was shot. Rivera said it is possible that body camera footage may not have even showed the scene fully.

“In this instance, we don’t know if it would have captured it anyway because the cameras point this way,” he said. “Maybe the officers head was pointed [another] way. There’s a lot of problems that still are not gonna be resolved with a camera.”

According to police, the witnesses who spoke to the media have not come forward to speak with officials, making both sides of the story conflicting.

