Police, community leaders hold No More Stray Bullets conference

MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials are advising residents to safely have a good time on the Fourth of July without shooting celebratory gunshots or fireworks.

First responders, along with community leaders, want to prevent any senseless tragedies from happening during the Fourth of July due to stray bullets.

The Rickia Isaac Foundation along with the Rev. Jerome Starling and Miami Police Department held a news conference at Ryder Trauma Center, Friday morning.

The annual No More Stray Bullets revisited a case back in 1997 where 5-year-old Rickia Isaac was killed by a stray bullet as she walked home in Liberty City during a Martin Luther King Day parade.

The campaign reminds residents that it is a crime to discharge celebratory gunfire.

