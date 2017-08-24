Police chief: Fallen officers were dedicated to community

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police chief described two officers who were fatally shot last week as hardworking, dedicated to their families and community and sharp dressers with broad smiles.

Kissimmee Police Chief Jeff O’Dell spoke Thursday during a service for Sgt. Sam Howard and Officer Matthew Baxter.

Authorities say they were shot last Friday after a scuffle with Everett Miller, a Marine veteran who friends described as suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Miller faces a charge of first-degree murder, and other charges are pending.

The police chief said veterans who come back from deployment need to have their mental health needs addressed if they are struggling.

O’Dell also said the officers did nothing wrong in their confrontation with Miller and saved a woman’s life in the process.

