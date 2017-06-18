Police chase ends with 3-car crash near Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A police-involved-car crash near Miami Gardens ended in a fiery wreck, Sunday morning.

According to Miami-Dade police, an officer assault at Northwest 119th Street and Seventh Avenue sparked a chase that ended with a crash near northwest 172nd street and Seventh Avenue.

The police car was heading south on Northwest Seventh Avenue when it collided with an SUV and then hit another car head-on.

Victims of the crash were transported to the hospital.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries.

The cop was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a precaution.

The suspect in the officer assault was taken into custody at the GFive nightclub nearby.

The crash is still under investigation.

