Police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police chase that started in Hollywood came to a crashing end in Sunrise, with one person taken into police custody.

According to Hollywood Police, their officers were pursuing a vehicle in Hollywood that ended in a multi-vehicle crash in Sunrise, Wednesday afternoon.

The crash involving six vehicles happened along 19th Street and Sunset Strip in Sunrise, at around 2:45 p.m.

One suspect was injured and taken into custody. This person has since been transported to a hospital.

No officers were injured.

It is unknown what initiated the police chase, but for some reason, officials attempted to make contact with the subject. That’s when the driver took off.

Police have not released the name or details about the subject’s injuries.

The scene is expected to be active for awhile and roads are closed in the area.

