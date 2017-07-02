Police chase ends in crash in Opa-locka; 1 arrested

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A police pursuit that sent officers across South Florida, Sunday afternoon, ended in a crash and a man in handcuffs.

The chase came to a crashing halt when a van the suspect was driving crashed into a car near Northwest 135th Street and 32nd Avenue in Opa-locka.

Officers arrested the driver who, they said, also rammed multiple squad cars. He was later identified as 49-year-old Alfonzo Green.

Meanwhile, the man whose car was hit by the fleeing van told 7News he can’t believe what happened. “It’s an ignorant crime. It doesn’t make any sense,” said Johanni Cadet. “What am I gonna do now? The car’s a total loss. This is crazy.”

Police said Green was originally suspected of an attempted burglary in Broward. He is facing several charges, including aggravated assault on a police officer with a vehicle.

