Police charge man with attempted kidnapping, attempted sexual battery of teens

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police arrested a man, Tuesday, believed to be behind a number of attempted abductions of teens.

Marshawn Andrews, 25, is charged with armed kidnapping, attempted sexual battery and attempted false imprisonment.

Andrews attempted to lure a woman into his vehicle along Northwest 7th Ave and 29th Street in Miami, last week, according to police.

Police said Andrews is also behind a number of attempted abductions over the past several months.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.