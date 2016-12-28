Police charge man with attempted kidnapping, attempted sexual battery of teens

161228-marshawn-andrews-attempted-abductions

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police arrested a man, Tuesday, believed to be behind a number of attempted abductions of teens.

Marshawn Andrews, 25, is charged with armed kidnapping, attempted sexual battery and attempted false imprisonment.

Andrews attempted to lure a woman into his vehicle along Northwest 7th Ave and 29th Street in Miami, last week, according to police.

Police said Andrews is also behind a number of attempted abductions over the past several months.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus