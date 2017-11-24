Police: Car thief steals vehicle outside Coral Springs gym, bails out

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a thief who, they said, stole a vehicle and then bailed out in Coral Springs, Friday evening.

According to Coral Springs Police, the vehicle was stolen from the Coral Springs Gymnasium, located on the 2500 block of Coral Springs Drive.

The victim was playing basketball when the thief somehow took his keys.

The subject bailed out of the vehicle around Atlantic Boulevard and University Drive, where police have set up a perimeter.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

