Police capture suspected serial business burglar, accomplice still at large

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man suspected to be half of the duo who broke into a series of Pompano Beach businesses recently.

Twenty-five-year-old Stepfon Ross is accused, along with an accomplice, of shattering the glass window and burglarizing the Let’s Vape smoke shop on Jan. 19. “It was fast, they took the drawer, that’s it, smash and grab,” said store owner Conrad Lima.

The smoke shop was one of several businesses burglarized. Another business they targeted was Sunshine Bagel Restaurant, on North Ocean Boulevard. The two did the same thing, smashing a window and taking off with cash.

Happy Lou’s Smoke Shop was also targeted.

“I was pretty angry,” said Luis Fernandez, the owner of Happy Lou’s. “We just opened up less than five weeks ago. They came around, threw a rock into the window, and once my alarm went off, they reached in and grabbed my cash box and just took off from there.”

Ross now faces several charges.

“Seven counts of burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed, three counts petty theft, six counts criminal mischief, three counts of grand theft sir,” said a judge during Ross’ court appearance.

Police are now working to find out the identity of the second person, and as police search for him, the owners are now looking into making sure their business will be safe.

“I will end up spending more money, trying to keep my place safe, that’s the plan right now,” Lima said.

If you have any information on the other person’s identity, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.