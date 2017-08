MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police had to retrieve a giant snake slithering along Lincoln Road.

The python was spotted slithering along the street just before 3 p.m., Wednesday.

The city’s police department shared pictures of the six foot-long snake on Twitter.

Suspect apprehended! Officers responded to a call of a 6ft snake just off Lincoln Road and safely captured it. #GoodWork pic.twitter.com/N5M2mq47T6 — Daniel J. Oates (@MBPDChiefOates) August 30, 2017

Two officers quickly responded to the scene to wrangle up and remove the reptile.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.