Police capture alligator in Pembroke Pines neighborhood

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police worked to catch a small alligator that was spotted by residents in a South Florida neighborhood.

Two Pembroke Pines Police officers responded to the residential neighborhood, Friday, and took the small reptile into custody.

One resident in Pembroke Pines posted a picture of the alligator on Twitter after officials handled the situation.

@PPinesPD Thanks to the two officers who helped keep our neighborhood safe. We appreciate you! pic.twitter.com/KG1KBFCWSs — Jenny Smith (@jasm518) March 10, 2017

