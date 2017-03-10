Police capture alligator in Pembroke Pines neighborhood

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police worked to catch a small alligator that was spotted by residents in a South Florida neighborhood.
Two Pembroke Pines Police officers responded to the residential neighborhood, Friday, and took the small reptile into custody.
One resident in Pembroke Pines posted a picture of the alligator on Twitter after officials handled the situation.
Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.