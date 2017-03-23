Police: Boy shot in back, 2nd victim grazed in head in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police found a boy shot in the back and a second victim grazed in the head and wrist, Thursday night, upon responding to a reported shooting in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the shooting on Northwest 53rd Street after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.

Miami Fire Rescue transported both victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where they are in stable condition, according to police.

A Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokesperson confirmed one of the victims is a student.

MDCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted about the shooting.

Cowardly gun violence injures one more teenager in the streets of Miami. Unacceptably, 18-year old high school student is shot in the arm. — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) March 23, 2017

