All clear given after bomb threat at Miami-Dade Catholic school

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bomb threat was made at a Miami-Dade Catholic school, Thursday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Police, officials responded to a bomb threat at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, located at 12115 S.W. 107th Ave., just after 10 a.m.

Officers and school staff safely evacuated all students from the campus, police said, and a safety sweep was conducted.

The all clear was given just after 11 a.m.

Police have not announced who may have made the threat.

