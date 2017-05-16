Police: Bomb threat forces evacuation at Fort Lauderdale Main Library

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale’s main library has been evacuated following a bomb threat, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

The threat is the second of its kind in just two days. The library is located at 100 South Andrews Ave., across from the Broward County Government Center.

FLPD are on the scene investigating the threat.

