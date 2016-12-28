Police: Body surfaced near scene of missing watercraft rider

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have found a body near the scene where a watercraft rider went missing earlier this week.

A police boat was in the Blue Lagoon, located between the airport and Northwest Seventh Street, off the dolphin Expressway, when they spotted the body floating nearby.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, Wednesday morning just after 7 a.m., as recovery efforts were underway.

Police have yet to confirm if this is the body of 32-year-old Manuel Aponte, who went missing on Monday after he fell off his personal watercraft.

City of Miami Police arrived to the scene and set a perimeter while the scene remains under investigation.

