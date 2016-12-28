Police: Boat found taking on water near Virginia Key

MIAMI (WSVN) - A boat was found taking on water near Virginia Key, Wednesday afternoon.

Just before noon, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue received calls of a boat that required assistance on the water, near Virginia Key.

Fire boats have arrived to the scene and are working to get those onboard to safety.

Officials have not confirmed the number of people on the boat but said they are expected to be OK.

