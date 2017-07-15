Police: Babysitter broke 3-year-old’s arm for wetting pants

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a babysitter broke a 3-year-old’s arm with a spatula for wetting his pants.

Daytona Beach police say 21-year-old Haillee Howell had been babysitting the child and his two brothers for five months. According to an arrest report, the children’s mother dropped them off at Howell’s home Thursday. When she picked them up, her 3-year-old was crying and said his arm hurt. X-rays revealed three broken bones.

According to the report, hospital officials also discovered bruising under the boy’s eyes and in both ears.

State welfare officials interviewed the boy who said Howell hurt his arm because he wet his pants.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports Howell denied abusing the boy.

She was charged with aggravated child abuse. It’s unclear if she has hired an attorney who could comment on the charge.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.