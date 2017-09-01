Police asking public’s help in search of missing Florida woman

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WSVN) — Police are searching for a South Carolina woman who went missing before she was supposed to return to South Florida.

A search is underway for 54-year-old Mishelle Renee Calvert.

According to Fox 13, Calvert was staying in South Carolina for a month and was supposed to return to Florida May 8, but she never made it and is not answering her cell phone.

Fox 13 reports that Calvert’s last known address was in Jacksonville, but deputies say she was believed to have been traveling to Miami when she disappeared.

Authorities said her vehicle was recovered at an unoccupied apartment building in Charlotte, North Carolina on May 30. However, Calvert was no where to be found.

Officials have been searching the Carolinas since her disappearance, but are now expanding their efforts to Florida.

Calvert had been staying at her son’s home in South Carolina after he was arrested on attempted murder charges. Authorities think she was house sitting at the time.

Calvert stands at 5 feet and 5 inches with dark hair and eyes.

If you have any information on Calvert’s whereabouts, call police.

