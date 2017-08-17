Police ask for public’s help in finding ATM scammers

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach resident said he was the victim of fraud after three crooks used his credit card information to make expensive purchases.

The victim said he didn’t think twice when he used an ATM at Mount Sinai while leaving a doctors appointment back in May.

However, he got a rude awakening the next day when he discovered hundreds of dollars of cash missing from his account.

“Saturday morning, I noticed my checking account was overdrawn $800,” he said.

He then called his bank, and they told him that someone had used his card the night before at a 7-Eleven on 14th Street and Alton Road in Miami Beach.

The victim went to the store to see the security cameras and was shocked when saw a man taking money from his account.

“He puts on his sunglasses, wore a baseball cap with a very distinctive emblem on it,” the victim said.

He wasn’t the only person targeted.

Police said the suspect and two other crooks used a skimmer attached to the ATM at Mount Sinai to take even more money from unsuspecting victims.

“Wasn’t just taking money from my account, but obviously from several others,” said the victim.

The scammers used fake cards with real information at the same 7-Eleven, a BB&T on Michigan and 17th Street and other bank branches.

Security cameras caught the other thieves in action and captured a person with glasses looking into the camera.

Miami Beach Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding the men in the surveillance videos.

Luckily, the victim got his money back from his bank within the week, but he said he learned a costly lesson about ATM’s.

He had a few words for the thieves.

“Watch your back, we’re all coming for you and not just me,” he said.

