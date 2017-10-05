Police arrest woman accused of kicking dog in Aventura elevator

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Aventura police have arrested a woman accused of repeatedly kicking a dog in an elevator.

Police arrested 24-year-old Keevonna C’Ante Jahna Wilson after, they said, surveillance cameras captured her kicking the canine on Sept. 20 at the Artech Condominiums.

Police arrested Wilson and charged her with animal cruelty.

The dog has since been removed by Miami-Dade Animal Services and has received medical treatment.

