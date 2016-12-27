Police arrest woman accused of forcing kidnap victims to withdraw cash

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police have arrested a woman accused of kidnapping people off the street and forcing them to withdraw money from their banks.

According to investigators, Charice Hubbert kidnapped people off the street, drove them to their bank and forced them to withdraw money at gunpoint.

Police said Hubbert may be responsible for as many as 12 of these crimes in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

