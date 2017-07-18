Police arrest teens accused of Homestead burglary

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested two teens accused of burglarizing a woman’s house in Homestead while she was at work.

Brianna Jefferson was away at work when two thieves broke into her home, located on Southwest 13th Road and 31st Court.

After the story aired on 7News, Homestead police followed up on leads that were called in and were able to track the pair of crooks down.

Jefferson thanked investigators for finding the thieves responsible and Channel 7 for sharing her story.

“I definitely want to thank the detectives that put out all of their hard work and you guys as well, especially for coming out and sharing the story,” she said.

She said the thieves took a number of expensive items, all of which police were able to recover, including a tablet that had priceless pictures of her deceased step-father.

“They did recover my things, especially the memory of my step-dad. It was recovered so I feel very happy about that,” said Jefferson.

