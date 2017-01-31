Police arrest Plantation bank robber

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a man after he robbed a TD Bank in Plantation, Tuesday.

According to police, the man entered the TD Bank branch, located along North Pine Boulevard near West Sunrise Boulevard.

Then, the crook took off by foot and bailed into a nearby apartment complex, located near Northwest 17th Street and 75th Terrace.

The thief was later found by police and taken into custody.

