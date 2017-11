AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police have arrested a woman they believe is responsible for a series of pickpocket thefts.

Surveillance from Avenutra Mall shows the woman targeting several victims to be pickpocket.

Police arrested 58-year-old Silvia Lorenzo, Saturday.

She has since been charged with three thefts and is under investigation for several others.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.