Police arrest suspected lawn mower burglar in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A home surveillance camera helped police capture an alleged thief involved in several South Florida burglaries.

Twenty-year-old Bryan Canut now faces multiple charges, including burglary and grand theft.

According to police, Canut was seen stealing a lawn mover from a homeowner’s tool shed by surveillance cameras at Hialeah home.

The burglary happened along west 79th Place near West Eighth Avenue.

Police said the video helped them link Canut to at least two other crimes in the area.

