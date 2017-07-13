Police arrest suspect accused of burglarizing Wynwood businesses

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Police have arrested a man suspected of burglarizing numerous businesses in Wynwood.

Police arrested Pablo Venice who, according to police, was caught on surveillance stealing an iPad from a food truck off of Northeast 26th Street and Second Avenue.

“Guy broke in through the back. He actually climbed through the roof, came through, walked through everything then, and then he forced open the windows to the food truck,” said business owner Ninfa Diaz, whose truck was burglarized.

Diaz installed security cameras into her truck after a previous break-in. Police said surveillance showed Venice breaking into the truck in the evening of May 24.

“We’ve finally invested into having a really good camera system because, after getting broken into, we knew that that was it. We had to catch whoever was breaking in before, and we have a really good camera,” said Diaz, “so the guy wasn’t smart, he looked straight into the cameras. The cameras are extremely visible. We got a full face view of him and caught him on camera.”

Police said Venice may have also hit another business in Wynwood as well.

“They had a feeling that it was the same guy because they had been getting a few break-ins,” said Diaz. “He got released, and they were able to catch him again after he broke into another place a couple days after that, so hopefully this guy will get off the streets and stay off the streets.”

Miami PD believes there may be more victims and are hoping the surveillance video will encourage them to speak out.

If you recognize the suspect and believe you were victimized by him in the Wynwood area, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

