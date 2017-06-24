Police arrest Publix theft suspect

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have identified and arrested a man who tried to steal groceries from Publix on May 26 and ran his truck into the manager of the store.

Deputy Vincent Torres obtained clear pictures of the suspect from store surveillance cameras and asked the public for help identifying the man. The deputy received numerous calls and emails identifying him as 55-year-old William Malloy of Marathon.

Sheriff’s dispatchers received a call, Thursday, from a citizen who said the theft suspect featured on the Sheriff’s Facebook Page was currently driving his gray Ford Ranger truck northbound on U.S. Highway 1 in Marathon. Moments later, Deputy Matthew Cory spotted the truck and could see the driver was not wearing his seatbelt. He pulled the truck over and identified the driver as Maloy.

Investigations revealed Maloy’s license had expired in 2014, and he’d never registered the truck in his name. He had a temporary tag on the truck which had been altered numerous times to reflect new dates.

Maloy was arrested. He was charged with all the traffic violations and with theft and aggravated battery for the incident at Publix.

