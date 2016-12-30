Police arrest suspect connected to 3 of 4 shootings in Dania Beach

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A series of shootings have plagued the streets of Dania Beach since Sunday, and law enforcement officers in Tallahassee have arrested a man they believe is to blame for three of them, including two which were fatal.

Law enforcement officials arrested Arvis Yatil Brown, Friday afternoon, shortly after he bailed out of a vehicle in Tallahassee.

U.S. Marshals were looking for him before he was arrested.

BSO officials believe Brown caused a series of retaliatory strikes in Dania Beach, which began Sunday, shortly after 8 p.m., when, they allege, Brown fatally shot 25-year-old Christopher Jordan as he walked home, near Northwest Sixth Avenue and Northwest Second Street.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported Jordan to Broward Health Medical Center where he died.

According to BSO, back on Nov. 8, Brown was released from Florida State Prison on unrelated charges when he sought vengeance on Jordan, because he believed Jordan was in on a shooting that occurred years earlier.

The murder of Jordan then set a chain of retaliatory shootings that occurred on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Wednesday, 8-year-old Rashid Cunningham Jr. was shot and killed while walking home from a children’s birthday party, along Northwest Ninth Avenue, near Second Street. Two adult relatives were also shot.

Although Cunningham may have not been the intended target, officials believe the intended target or targets were at the scene of this shooting.

On Tuesday, shortly after 9:30 p.m., deputies responded to 389 Phippen-Waiters Road regarding one of these shootings. An adult male was injured after he was grazed by a bullet. He was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

Investigators believe Brown is connected to all three of these shootings.

A fourth shooting in Dania Beach, which has not been confirmed to be related to these three shootings, occurred on Monday.

On Monday, a man was approached by a suspect who tried to rob him at gunpoint, near 100 N.W. 8th Ave. The two struggled and the suspect fired a shot that missed the victim. The victim was injured from a projectile that ricocheted off of the ground.

The victim was transported Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood with injuries that were not life-threatening.

On Thursday, Broward Sheriff’s Office officials arrested 22-year-old Gregory Sims in connection to this armed robbery and shooting. Sims faces armed robbery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon charges.

If you have any information on any of these shootings, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

