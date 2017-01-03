Police arrest man involved in New Year’s Day hit-and-run

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man they believe to be involved in a New Year’s Day hit-and-run incident.

Fort Lauderdale Police said Philip Varsam was the driver who allegedly hit a cyclist, Sunday, just after midnight.

The scene was near West Cypress Creek Road and South Powerline Road. Police closed lanes while the investigation was underway.

The cyclist was transported to North Broward Health in critical condition. There has been no further word on his condition.

