Man arrested in connection to shooting of North Miami Beach 15-year-old

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man in connection to the shooting of a 15-year-old in North Miami Beach.

According to a tweet by North Miami Beach Police, Genesis Anderson was arrested, Friday morning, after police believe he’s responsible for the May 11 shooting of 15-year-old Melinda Michel.

@myNMBPolice arrest made ref shooting of 15 YOA which occ on 5/11/17. Dets and PIO available after bond hearing @ MD Court House. pic.twitter.com/PuJ5s0TzCv — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) May 19, 2017

Michel’s mother, Gina Pierre, pleaded with the public, Monday, for the person responsible to come forward. Pierre’s daughter, which her youngest of four children, was shot outside her North Miami Beach home.

Michel remains in intensive care and can barely speak. However, she tried to encourage words of encouragement for her mother. “When she see me cry, she said, ‘Mommy, don’t cry. Be happy I’m alive. Don’t cry.’ She said, ‘Why? Why somebody do that to me?’ And I said to her, ‘Baby, thank God you’re alive.'”

Police have yet to formally charge Anderson, but have confirmed the suspect is on his way to bond court.

