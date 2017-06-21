Police arrest man accused of verhicular homicide killing 14-year-old girl

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of taking a dangerous drive that killed a young girl.

Police have arrested 21-year-old Mackenley Joseph. Joseph faces multiple charges, including vehicular homicide.

Poliice said in 2015, Joseph was racing another driver in Deerfield Beach, at more than 90 miles an hour, when they caused a chain-reaction crash.

A 14-year-old girl was killed in the wreck along Southwest 10th Street and Southeast Second Avenue.

