Police arrest man accused of stealing violin from local musician

Miami Police have arrested a man accused of stealing a violin from a local musician.

Miami Police arrested 51-year-old Matthew Fein in connection to the burglary of Nicole Yarling‘s car, Wednesday.

According to police, Fein used a crowbar to shatter the window of Yarling’s Kia Soul after she went inside a Publix to do some shopping.

Police said a witness saw Fein burglarizing the car and took several photographs of Fein as he stole the violin and several other items.

Detectives later tracked Fein down and identified him through the photos taken by the witness.

Fein was taken into custody and charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure and grand theft.

Police said Fein pawned Yarling’s belongings. However, they were later retrieved and have been returned to her.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.