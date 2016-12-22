Police arrest man accused of sexual battery and carjacking

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man they believe is responsible for raping a woman, stealing her vehicle and robbing a dollar store in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami Police arrested 43-year-old Calvin Thomas, Thursday morning, on the charges of robbery, carjacking, battery and rape.

Thomas is accused of raping a woman along Northwest 95th Street and 21st Avenue, Monday. Officials said he then stole the victim’s gray, four-door Mitsubishi Lancer.

On Tuesday, detectives believe Thomas wielded a knife and robbed a Family Dollar store.

According to officials, Thomas is a registered sex offender.

Police arrested Thomas at 7 a.m. He faces a $24,000 bond.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.