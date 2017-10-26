Police arrest man accused of robbing, shooting at North Lauderdale couple

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected armed robber has been arrested after, police say, he robbed and shot at a couple in North Lauderdale.

Deputies said 24-year-old Jemar Jerome Roberson met with the victims on Sunday, under the premise of wanting to buy an iPhone. Instead, Roberson pulled out a gun and demanded the victims hand over their phones.

Shots were fired and a bullet grazed the female victim’s head.

She was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.

