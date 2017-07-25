Police arrest man accused of robbing Fort Lauderdale bank

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of robbing a Fort Lauderdale bank.

Cellphone video taken by 7News’ Lorena Estrada shows the police response near Southeast Eighth Avenue and East Las Olas Boulevard, Tuesday.

According to police, the man robbed a Regions Bank at 100 SE Third Ave. before fleeing.

Police were able to catch up with him and recognized him as the culprit when they saw him covered in red dye from the dye packs that had exploded in the money.

Fort Lauderdale Police currently have the suspect in custody. However, he will be handed over to the FBI, who will be investigating the robbery.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.