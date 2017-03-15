Police arrest man accused of molesting teen in Tamarac

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - Police have arrested a man accused of picking up a teen and molesting him on his way to school in Tamarac, leaving the victim’s community on high alert.

Twenty-eight-year-old Andrew Jewell is now behind bars after he was accused of molesting a 13-year-old boy, Tuesday morning.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office investigators, Jewell followed the victim through a nearby parking lot, picked him up and offered him a ride to school. When the teen got into Jewell’s rented GMC Denali, he drove the victim to the Landings neighborhood, which is a few miles away. Police said that is where the alleged assault occurred, around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Jewell faced a judge in bond court, Wednesday. He faces charges for lewd and lascivious behavior and false imprisonment.

Officials said during the assault, Jewell allegedly pulled his pants down and touched the boy who began to scream and threatened to call the police.

After the incident, Jewell dropped the teen off near his school and where then victim told a teacher what happened.

Police were able to track down the suspect thanks to surveillance cameras in that neighborhood, which captured the rental car that was in Jewell’s name.

BSO deputies believe there could be more victims, and encourage them to come forward.

“There’s a possibility that there could be other victims out there,” said Broward Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Shanda Martin. “I say that because the way that he approached. He was in the area of schools, plenty of schools are in the area. From what we’re being told, he followed the victim and solicited him. So there could be other cases out there where we just don’t know. Kids might be too embarrassed to come forth.”

Detectives said that after Jewell was arrested, he admitted to picking up the victim and dropping him off near his middle school, but did not confess to the assault.

If you know anything about this case or any other victims, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

