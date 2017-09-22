Police arrest man accused of making bomb threat at Doral restaurants

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who, they said, told them bombs would explode at three different Doral restaurants.

According to Doral Police, at 8:08 p.m. on Sept. 15, Demond James called 911 and claimed three bombs would explode at three restaurants in Doral in 30 minutes.

The three restaurant were Bulla Gastrobar, Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market and PIOLA.

In an abundance of caution, police evacuated the restaurants and used bomb-sniffing dogs to search all three locations. Other neighboring businesses were also evacuated. However, police said they were unable to find any explosive devices.

Police said detectives from Doral, along with the FBI and Miami-Dade Police’s Cyber Crime Unit investigated and were able to trace the call to James.

According to police, when questioned, James admitted to placing the bomb threat and claimed that he planned to blow up the restaurant to kill himself. He added that if he could not create the explosion, he planned to engage officers to force them to shoot him.

James reportedly has a criminal record with a previous arrest for a bomb threat.

James now faces charges of making bomb threats, unlawful use of communication devices and misuse of the 911 system.

