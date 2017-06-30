Police arrest man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of shooting his 21-year-old girlfriend to death in Miami, Friday.

According to Miami Police, Jackisha Bayard was shot in the chest, near Northwest 39th Street and North Miami Avenue, by her boyfriend, just before 9 a.m.

“We do know that shots were fired possibly by the victim’s boyfriend,” said Miami Police officer Christopher Bess. “The victim was struck multiple times, one being in the chest area before the boyfriend subsequently fled the scene.”

Police said it all began after an altercation. “According to detectives, the victim and her boyfriend had an argument, at which point in time, shots were fired,” Bess said.

Police were able to take 22-year-old Gregory Brown Jr. into custody, Friday afternoon.

“This is extremely tragic. As you guys know, Ms. Bayard was only 21 years of age at the time of this incident, and she was also a college student, so she wanted more in her life,” Bess said.

According to Miami Police, Brown Jr. reportedly turned himself in to authorities in Miami Gardens.

