Police arrest man accused of causing crash that killed 1, hurt 7

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of causing a crash that killed a woman and injured several others.

Officers took 23-year-old Andrew Wallace into custody, Monday.

Wallace faces several charges including vehicular homicide and reckless driving.

Investigators said Wallace was racing another car in June 2017 on State Road 7 when he lost control of his car and slammed into a bus stop.

One woman was killed while seven others were injured.

Wallace is being held on a $251,100 bond.

